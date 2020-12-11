Kid Rock sports Waffle House face mask, says Michael Jackson was 'ahead of his time' for mask-wearing

click to enlarge
-
Heide Pinkall / Shutterstock.com
You can label Joe Dirt
star Kid Rock many things — the musical equivalent of a DUI with all the charm of a human cigarette, a mega MAGA supporter, and the type of guy who calls Joy Behar a bitch on Fox & Friends
while swigging whiskey at 8 a.m. — but an anti-masker, he is not. Well, except for that one time he removed his mask while attending a presidential debate
in October and was told to put the damn thing back on.
On Friday morning, the Michigan-bred Nashville transplant posted a selfie sporting a Waffle House face mask, adding that his “face mask game is getting strong.”
Kid Rock has a long history with the beloved Georgia-headquartered food chain. In 2007, he was arrested after brawling in an Atlanta Waffle House which resulted in the rap-rocker getting slapped with probation and paying out 15% of a $40,000 settlement to the guy with whom he had brawled.
Then, in 2018 following his intoxicated Fox & Friends tirade, Rock was unseated as the Grand Marshal for Nashville’s Christmas Parade. His replacement? Electrician technician James Shaw Jr., better known as the “Waffle House Hero
” following an incident in which Shaw disarmed a gunman who opened fire in a Tennessee Waffle House. But before being losing the Grand Marshal role, Kid Rock appeared as a disgruntled fry cook in country star Bill Anderson's music video for his song “Waffle House Christmas.
”
(Also, yes, we realize we know way too much about Kid Rock's relationship with Waffle House and we promise to work on that in 2021.)
Anyway, his Friday selfie also delivered some excitement as Kid Rock is apparently stoked that with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting capacities at he “can also shop in Wal Mart for hours uninterrupted these days!”
But the post also came with a curious bonus image of the late mask-wearing, umbrella-holding, glossy-haired Michael Jackson.
“PS, this guy was so ahead of his time!” Rock wrote in reference to the photo.
In March, the King of Pop's longtime bodyguard Matt Fiddes claimed the singer's frequent mask-wearing was not a statement as much as it was a prediction of, yes, that's right, coronavirus.
“He knew that a natural disaster was always there,” Fiddes told The Sun
.
“He was very aware and would always predict that we could be wiped out at any time. That a germ that could spread.”
One place Jackson would have absolutely avoided? Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky-Tonk & Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. The bar got hit with citations in June after photos surfaced on social media revealing the bar to be packed with people, most not wearing masks. At the time, the city's hospitals were nearing capacity and 85 had died from COVID-19.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.