White Stripes release psychedelic video for first-ever single, more than 20 years later

click to enlarge Screengrab, YouTube

At this point, former Detroit duo the White Stripes are officially a classic rock band — complete with a greatest hits comp and everything.The group, which formed in 1997 and officially called it quits in 2011, releasedon Friday on Third Man Records. To promote the new album, which collects 26 previously released songs, Third Man released a trippy, drippy animated video of the band's first-ever single, "Let's Shake Hands."The single was originally released on Dave Buick's Detroit-based indie label Italy Records, and it's astounding to look back at how much of the band's DNA was allin just a two-song 7-inch single. Beyond the red, white, and black color scheme and peppermint candy motif on the record sleeve, the A-side offers a searing slice of rockabilly, while the B-side is a cover of "Look Me Over Closely," a song written for old-school Hollywood icon Marlene Dietrich by folk musician Terry Gilkyson — an early indication of the eclectic covers and musical styles the scrappy retro-obsessed two-piece would take on.Anyway, peep the video below.The full track list is:1. Let’s Shake Hands2. The Big Three Killed My Baby3. Fell In Love With A Girl4. Hello Operator5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You6. The Hardest Button To Button7. The Nurse8. Screwdriver9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground10. Death Letter11. We’re Going To Be Friends12. The Denial Twist13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself14. Astro15. Conquest16. Jolene17. Hotel Yorba18. Apple Blossom19. Blue Orchid20. Ball And Biscuit21. I Fought Piranhas22. I Think I Smell A Rat23. Icky Thump24. My Doorbell25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)26. Seven Nation Army