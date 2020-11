Eminem foundation releasing Black Friday merch to help Downtown Boxing Gym and celebrate 20 years of 'Stan'

Instagram, @eminem

Just in time for Black Friday, Eminem's Marshall Mathers Foundation has released a limited edition line of merch to celebrate the 20th anniversary ofand his hit "Stan."Proceeds from the sales will go toward the Downtown Boxing Gym, a free athletic program for youth in Detroit, which has been hit hard by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic."We're facing a crisis like we've never seen and we're doing everything we can to support our kids and help them make it through," DBG founder Khali Sweeney said in a statement. "To have Eminem and the Marshall Mathers Foundation step up during this time and help raise much-needed funds means the world to us. This is what we do in the D. We take care of each other. And we are truly grateful."The merch makes reference to a fictitious "Stan's Boxing Gym," while also referencing("MM LP.") T-shirts sell for $30 and hoodies sell for $60 and are available at shop.eminem.com Inspired by Em's song of the same name, "stan" officially entered the lexicon last year when Merriam-Dictionary defined it a word to describe an intense fan. That's why after all these years we still have no choice but to stan.