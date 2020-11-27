See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Friday, November 27, 2020

Eminem foundation releasing Black Friday merch to help Downtown Boxing Gym and celebrate 20 years of 'Stan'

Posted By on Fri, Nov 27, 2020 at 11:49 AM

  • Instagram, @eminem

Just in time for Black Friday, Eminem's Marshall Mathers Foundation has released a limited edition line of merch to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP and his hit "Stan."

Proceeds from the sales will go toward the Downtown Boxing Gym, a free athletic program for youth in Detroit, which has been hit hard by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.



"We're facing a crisis like we've never seen and we're doing everything we can to support our kids and help them make it through," DBG founder Khali Sweeney said in a statement. "To have Eminem and the Marshall Mathers Foundation step up during this time and help raise much-needed funds means the world to us. This is what we do in the D. We take care of each other. And we are truly grateful."

The merch makes reference to a fictitious "Stan's Boxing Gym," while also referencing The Marshall Mathers LP ("MM LP.") T-shirts sell for $30 and hoodies sell for $60 and are available at shop.eminem.com.

Inspired by Em's song of the same name, "stan" officially entered the lexicon last year when Merriam-Dictionary defined it a word to describe an intense fan. That's why after all these years we still have no choice but to stan.

