You can catch virtual sets by Kevin Saunderson, Stacey Pullen, DJ Godfather, and more this weekend

We're still missing the thumping four on the floor beats of Detroit's canceled Movement electronic music festival — or hell,dance night, really — but thankfully Movement producers Paxahau are keeping the music going, pandemic be damned.The party promoters have been featuring monthly "virtual festivals" as part of a partnership with streaming platforming Twitch. Movement Selects Vol. 3 goes live starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 20 with some big names in techno and house.Those include techno pioneer Kevin Saunderson performing as E-Dancer, Ben UFO, British acid house duo Paranoid London, DJ Godfather, Ash Lauryn, Drummer B, Matrixxman, Stacey Pullen, and more.You can get in on the action at twitch.tv/paxahau Paxahau has also teased a 2021 lineup featuring Anna, Carl Craig, Kash Doll, Testpilot, Richie Hawtin, and more.Needless to say we're hoping there's a COVID-19 vaccine soon.