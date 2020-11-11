See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Michigan's own Brendan Benson will perform songs from his new record for a livestream

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge LINDA FLORES, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Linda Flores, Flickr Creative Commons

We are missing live music more than we thought was possible, but some musicians are continuing to do livestreamed performances to keep us entertained during quarantine.

Singer-songwriter Brendan Benson (also of the Raconteurs, his band with Jack White, and whose solo career started in Detroit) is celebrating the release of his new record Dear Life with a livestream performance. Backed by a band featuring members of Neon Castles, the Shins, and Eagles of Death Metal, Benson will perform Dear Life in its entirety for the first time ever.



The show takes place at Nashville's The 5 Spot, but will be livestreamed at 4:20 CT (5:20 p.m. EST) on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Tickets start at $15 and available here.


Best Things to Do In Detroit