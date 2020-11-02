See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 2, 2020

City Slang

Stevie Wonder's new Joe Biden ad is a love letter to Michigan

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge TINSELTOWN / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Motown legend Stevie Wonder just called to say he loves a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential ticket — and a new Wonder-full ad touts the pair as “the only choice for a chance to bring this country back together.”

The two-minute spot was made in partnership with MeidasTouch.com and debuted Monday, featuring the voice of the 70-year-old Saginaw-born musician delivering a love-letter to Michigan, a battleground state in the 2020 election.



“It was in Michigan that I wrote and sang songs for this country,” Wonder says in a voiceover. “Songs for all the people in this country. If you believe in my music, then I know you believe in this great country.”

The ad, which touts Biden's efforts to revive Michigan's auto industry, is comprised of footage of Wonder, auto workers, images from Black Lives Matter protests, and testimony from a Detroit auto worker who claims his job was saved by the Barack Obama administration's auto industry bailout in 2009.

“I have to honestly tell you that I believe this election is the most important of my lifetime,” Wonder concludes.

On Saturday, Wonder performed during a Biden drive-in rally on Belle Isle where Obama, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Sen. Gary Peters delivered remarks.

This isn't the first time Wonder has shown up for a Democratic presidential candidate. In 2000, Wonder performed during former vice president Al Gore's presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

You can watch the ad below.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit techno DJ Omar S launches virtual 'Party Store' exhibition with livestream set, video game, and more Read More

  2. Lizzo talks Detroit roots, fat-shaming, and teaches David Letterman the flute on his Netflix series Read More

  3. Beastie Boys break anti-ad streak, license 'Sabotage' for Biden commercial featuring Ann Arbor's Blind Pig Read More

  4. Sen. Gary Peters discusses a bailout for the live music biz Read More

  5. Chloë Drallos taps into surf, goth, punk, and melodic pop with new Zilched LP 'Doompop' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 28, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit