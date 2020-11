Stevie Wonder's new Joe Biden ad is a love letter to Michigan

click to enlarge Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

We need 10,000 retweets by noon: Stevie Wonder joins MeidasTouch to share his love of Michigan and its importance this election. #WonderfulMichigan pic.twitter.com/lquECoaly3 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 2, 2020

Motown legend Stevie Wonder just called to say he loves a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential ticket — and a new Wonder-ad touts the pair as “the only choice for a chance to bring this country back together.”The two-minute spot was made in partnership with MeidasTouch.com and debuted Monday, featuring the voice of the 70-year-old Saginaw-born musician delivering a love-letter to Michigan, a battleground state in the 2020 election.“It was in Michigan that I wrote and sang songs for this country,” Wonder says in a voiceover. “Songs for all the people in this country. If you believe in my music, then I know you believe in this great country.”The ad, which touts Biden's efforts to revive Michigan's auto industry, is comprised of footage of Wonder, auto workers, images from Black Lives Matter protests, and testimony from a Detroit auto worker who claims his job was saved by the Barack Obama administration's auto industry bailout in 2009.“I have to honestly tell you that I believe this election is the most important of my lifetime,” Wonder concludes.On Saturday, Wonder performed during a Biden drive-in rally on Belle Isle where Obama, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Sen. Gary Peters delivered remarks.This isn't the first time Wonder has shown up for a Democratic presidential candidate. In 2000, Wonder performed during former vice president Al Gore's presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention.You can watch the ad below.