New mom Nicki Minaj asks Drake for a play date on remix of Sada Baby's viral TikTok track

If you've been shaking your ass on TikTok lately, there's a high probability that you're getting down to Detroit rapper Sada Baby and his song “Whole Lotta Choppas,” which inspired a dance challenge complete with a pantomimed handgun. Well, fire up the ol' TikTok machine: Thanks to new mom and “ Anaconda ” queen Nick Minaj, there's a new pair of verses to shake it to.The “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix just dropped and is already No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes sales chart . The track features Minaj, who, in true Minaj fashion, put her spin on the song's hook and tackles a wide range of topics like being nine months pregnant, sporting Burberry plaid and edible panties, the Black Lives Matter movement, and Simba from. Oh, and she also used the track to proposition Drake for a play date with his son.“To be honest, I hope one day we do a play date with Adonis,” Minaj suggested.Drake responded on his Instagram story: “Play dates soon come, @nickiminaj,” with a screenshot of the remix cover.The 37-year-old rapper's feature on “Whole Lotta Choppers” is her first output since giving birth to her first child last month with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. Minaj gave birth on Wednesday, TMZ reports You can listen to the remix below.