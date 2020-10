The White Stripes revisit brother-and-sister shtick for new greatest hits comp

click to enlarge Pieter M. van Hattem

It's the year 2003. Donald Trump is just some bozo playing a billionaire on the soon-to-premiere. The White Stripes, a peppermint-colored two-piece rock band from Detroit who claim to be a brother and sister, are taking over the world with their primitive rock 'n' roll. Life is good.Of course, we now know that Jack and Meg White are not in fact siblings but actually a divorced couple, which only added to their mystery. (Trump, meanwhile, is still a bozo playing a billionaire, this time as President of the United States.) But the band is revisiting that mythology for its first-ever greatest hits compilation, due on Dec. 4.includes a nod to the band's little white lie on the cover , which reads, "My sister thanks you and I thank you." It's repeated in the write-up on Third Man Records' website: "In 1997 a brother and sister climbed into the third floor attic of their Southwest Detroit family homestead and bashed out a primitive cover of David Bowie’s 'Moonage Daydream.' In an alternate reality, it’s all they ever do musically. The brother leads a spartan life as a dutiful upholsterer and the sister finishes culinary school and continues to make heartwarming food..."No tracklist has been revealed yet for the compilation, which will be released on CD, vinyl LP, and on digital platforms. An expanded, limited edition version on colored vinyl, including B-sides and new artwork from longtime collaborator Rob Jones, will be released as part of Third Man Records' "The Vault" subscription club. You can sign up here before Oct. 31.The band is also releasing high-definition versions of its music videos, including a never-before-seen live performance of "Ball and Biscuit" from their Oct. 22, 2003 Shibuya-AX show in Tokyo, Japan. You can watch it below.