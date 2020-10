Michigan-based rideshare app has panic button, ability for female passengers to request female drivers

click to enlarge Zoom Ride

A new Dearborn-based rideshare app is billing itself as a safer alternative to apps like Uber and Lyft.Called Zoom Ride, the service comes with features meant to make ridesharing safer for women, including a panic button built into the app that sends live audio and video from inside the car to the Zoom Ride headquarters, as well as the ability for female passengers to request female drivers.It also includes coronavirus safety measures like sanitizing lights, sneeze guards, and free masks for all drivers and riders.The service is available in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties."The uniqueness of our services and safety measures supersede what is currently offered in the marketplace," co-founder Bilal Hashwi said in a statement. "We have developed the most comprehensive ride-share app and service in the industry. We did it with input and assistance from current rideshare drivers and riders to deliver the ultimate ride experience."According to a press release, more than 700 drivers have signed up already, and about 350 have been approved after having background checks. The company says its drivers can earn 50 to 70 percent more than drivers with other ride share services.More information is available at MyZoomRide.com