Drive-in concerts are coming to Pontiac thanks to the Crofoot

We're kind of surprised drive-in concerts didn't take off in the Detroit area. We're the Motor City! And with the coronavirus pandemic pressing pause on most live music for a while, drive-in concerts provide a sort of workaround that — while not quite the same as a room packed full of sweaty strangers (sigh) — are a way to keep artists performing and fans safe.
Well, now the Crofoot in Pontiac is giving it a go. The Crofoot Presents has built a stage that it's calling "Crofoot Festival Grounds," located in Lot 9 in the parking lot across the street.
Upcoming concerts include Steel Panther on Friday, Oct. 16; Smith & Myers (of Shinedown) on Saturday, Oct. 17; Subtronics on Sunday, Oct. 18; Knuckle Puck & Hot Mulligan on Friday, Oct. 30, and Pop Evil on Saturday, Oct. 31. All shows start at 6 p.m.
According to the Crofoot Presents talent buyer Curtis Dalton, the venue had been considering drive-in concerts earlier in the summer, but wanted to see how they played out in other markets.
"We started looking at doing drive-in shows when they began popping up in California and on the East Coast in July. Rather than moving on any immediately, we decided to pause and watch how others were doing it," Dalton said in a statement. "By observing and talking with some of our promoter friends and even competitors, we've been able to develop an intensive list of safety protocols and best practices."
Fans are asked to wear masks when outside their vehicles, and an empty spot will be reserved next to each car in case fans want to get out to sit or stand (or dance). Contactless concessions and merch will be available.
See thecrofoot.com
for tickets.
The Crofoot, along with dozens of other venues in Michigan and across the country, have banded together as the National Independent Venue Association to lobby Congress for federal aid. A proposed federal bailout that would include $10 billion in emergency grants for independent venues, producers, and promoters was introduced to the U.S. House
last month.
