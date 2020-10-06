Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Drive-in concerts are coming to Pontiac thanks to the Crofoot

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 6:52 PM

click to enlarge MICHIGAN MUNICIPAL LEAGUE
  • Michigan Municipal League

We're kind of surprised drive-in concerts didn't take off in the Detroit area. We're the Motor City! And with the coronavirus pandemic pressing pause on most live music for a while, drive-in concerts provide a sort of workaround that — while not quite the same as a room packed full of sweaty strangers (sigh) — are a way to keep artists performing and fans safe.

Well, now the Crofoot in Pontiac is giving it a go. The Crofoot Presents has built a stage that it's calling "Crofoot Festival Grounds," located in Lot 9 in the parking lot across the street.



Upcoming concerts include Steel Panther on Friday, Oct. 16; Smith & Myers (of Shinedown) on Saturday, Oct. 17; Subtronics on Sunday, Oct. 18; Knuckle Puck & Hot Mulligan on Friday, Oct. 30, and Pop Evil on Saturday, Oct. 31. All shows start at 6 p.m.

According to the Crofoot Presents talent buyer Curtis Dalton, the venue had been considering drive-in concerts earlier in the summer, but wanted to see how they played out in other markets.

"We started looking at doing drive-in shows when they began popping up in California and on the East Coast in July. Rather than moving on any immediately, we decided to pause and watch how others were doing it," Dalton said in a statement. "By observing and talking with some of our promoter friends and even competitors, we've been able to develop an intensive list of safety protocols and best practices."

Fans are asked to wear masks when outside their vehicles, and an empty spot will be reserved next to each car in case fans want to get out to sit or stand (or dance). Contactless concessions and merch will be available.

See thecrofoot.com for tickets.

The Crofoot, along with dozens of other venues in Michigan and across the country, have banded together as the National Independent Venue Association to lobby Congress for federal aid. A proposed federal bailout that would include $10 billion in emergency grants for independent venues, producers, and promoters was introduced to the U.S. House last month.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The White Stripes revisit brother-and-sister shtick for new greatest hits comp Read More

  2. Scottish woman awarded Guinness World Record for Eminem tattoos — and we must stan Read More

  3. You can get lost in this detailed (but not 100% accurate) map of Detroit Read More

  4. Act that includes $10 billion in relief for independent music venues introduced in U.S. House Read More

  5. New doc looks at the life of the late Detroit rapper Dex Osama Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit