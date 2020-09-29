Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Iggy Pop encourages people to 'use the power' to vote in new PSA poster

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge GARY GRIMSHAW FOUNDATION/LENI SINCLAIR
  • Gary Grimshaw Foundation/Leni Sinclair

Figures from Detroit's rock 'n' roll scene have banded together to encourage people to use their "raw power" to register to vote before the November election.

Iggy Pop has lent his likeness to a PSA poster, which runs as a full page in this week's issue of Metro Times, out Wednesday (which also happens to be our annual Best of Detroit issue). It's also available to purchase as a signed art print.

The poster is a remake of one originally designed by the late Gary Grimshaw in 1971. For this new version, the photo was replaced from a crowd shot to a photo of Iggy Pop taken by photographer (and former MT art director) Leni Sinclair, and Grimshaw's sister and longtime collaborator Kristi Pesick changed the lettering from "Register Now" to "Register to Vote Now" to make the message absolutely clear. (We're also told that since Iggy has cleaned up his act and no longer supports smoking cigarettes, the photo was doctored to now show an unlit joint in his mouth. Michigan voters used their power in 2018 to legalize pot.)

From the makers:

Our 2020 Limited Edition (more details on Art Shop page) is a reminder of the powerful energy of each individual in our democracy. The Team behind this project feels an urgent need for Each Vote at this important time in our history. Gary signed off with 'Peace & Power'; Leni is still using her voice. Go ahead,

USE the POWER! YOUR personal Power to VOTE. IT MATTERS!


You can purchase a limited edition art print at garygrimshawlimitedart.com. Posters are $69.99 plus shipping, and are signed by Sinclair and stamped with the mark of the Gary Grimshaw Legacy Foundation.

You can learn more about voting at michigan.gov/vote. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. You can now drink a tallboy with Big Sean's face on it thanks to Budweiser Read More

  2. Ann Arbor has decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms and plants Read More

  3. New doc looks at the life of the late Detroit rapper Dex Osama Read More

  4. Detroit Historical Museum to celebrate 20 years of electronic music festivals with new photography exhibit Read More

  5. Michigan venues and promoters are asking for millions in relief funds Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit