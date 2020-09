Otus Supply ramps up music performances with outdoor tent, livestream sessions

click to enlarge Courtesy of Otus Supply

The coronavirus pandemic has been massively disruptive for both restaurants and music venues — but Ferndale's Otus Supply is figuring out a way for the show to go on.The venue is gearing up for more live music with two new concert series and a retooled menu. Otus Supply recently set up a tent in its parking lot which, will host live music and a small 50-person audience on weekends. Most shows will be free, and reservations are encouraged. The music will also be broadcast inside for guests eating in the dining rooms, where tables have been spread out for social distancing.Inside, the Parliament Room will host live music throughout the week, but without an audience. The shows will be livestreamed online.The outdoor shows include Back Forty on Friday, Sept. 18; Mabrisa Music on Saturday, Sept. 19; The Insiders: A Tom Petty Tribute Band on Friday, Sept. 25; Royal Grand on Saturday, Sept. 26; Revival: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers on Friday, Oct. 2, and Kids Under the Carpet: Phish TributeRevival on Saturday, Oct. 3.Music is from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.How to safely reopen restaurants is a problem that owners have grappled with since Michigan reported its first coronavirus cases in March. Many spots pivoted to carryout, while many others have closed, possibly for good. A recent cover story looked at some of the challenges that local restaurants face in reopening in an industry where profits in good times are already thin. Last year, employees and vendors painted a precarious financial situation at Otus Supply, alleging bounced checks.A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that adults over the age of 18 who tested positive for the coronavirus are "twice as likely" to have dined at a restaurant two weeks before reporting symptoms.