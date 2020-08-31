It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Monday, August 31, 2020

'King of Farmington' rapper is back with more bars about Detroit suburbs

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 1:47 PM

Matt Cloonan, aka Clooner.
  • Screengrab, YouTube
  • Matt Cloonan, aka Clooner.

Earlier this summer, white-dude rapper Matt Cloonan, aka Clooner, went viral for his ode to "Farmington, Farmington Hills" — perhaps Detroit's unlikeliest suburbs to spawn a rap song that, frankly, goes hard.

While Clooner was widely praised for his track — even Danny Brown tweeted, "This actually slaps!" — he received some backlash, too. Some people were dogging him for look (an FHS T-shirt and Crocs), while others piled on with all of the local notables he failed to namecheck in the song.



Well, guess who's back? The "King of Farmington" has returned, this time sporting an Eminem-like bleach 'do and a Clooner-branded tie-dye shirt. And he has even more bars about Farmington and Farmington Hills, including references to Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, Greene's Hamburgers, and Power Middle School, among others.

You can watch the new video below.


