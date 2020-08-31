It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Monday, August 31, 2020

Kid Rock 'married' cougar Loretta Lynn over the weekend in spontaneous 'tabloid fodder' ceremony

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 2:40 PM

A picture might be worth a thousand words and a six-pack of Badass Beer if that picture just so happens to capture a tender moment between notorious Michigan-bred douche bag Kid Rock and country legend Loretta Lynn, both of whom said “Bawitdaba” at the altar in Tennessee this weekend.

OK — so they probably didn't quote Kid Rock's gibberish-filled banger from 1998 but Lynn, 88, and Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie, 49, did have some fun during an elegant “hillbilly soiree” vow renewal for Lynn's son, Ernest, and his wife, Crystal.



“Marriage isn't always easy — heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones,” Lynn posted on Facebook. “I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then — my boy Kid Rock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it,” she said. “Sorry girls, he's taken now!”

She added the hashtags, #gottahavesomefun, #88andfeelinggreat, #laugh, #tabloidfodder, and #cougar.

What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be....

Posted by Loretta Lynn on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Lynn's post included several photos of Kid Rock — who was absolutely wearing a pair of white airbrushed denim overalls and a fedora — on one knee while holding Lynn's hands.

Lynn's granddaughter Tayla took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes details of the now-viral moment.

Apparently, “bestie” Kid Rock was there to officiate the real ceremony when during the nuptials, as he prepared to break into song, a preacher walked out on stage.

“Now, you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of 'em,” Tara's post reads. “So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen!”

She explains that Lynn and Kid Rock were caught off guard but were “giddy” like “school kids” by the gesture.

“They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready,” she adds. “We all laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared.”

Though the wedding may not be binding, it's a hell of a lot sweeter than Kid Rock's four-month-long marriage to Pamela Anderson in 2006. The marriage allegedly ended when the metro Detroit rap-rocker saw a screening of Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which stars Anderson as herself.

"...I thought it was a joke," Baron Cohen said in 2019 of the split, "but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, 'Borat.'"


View this post on Instagram

This weekend I had the pleasure of helping my Dad and StepMom plan their VOW RENEWAL. ❤️ They hosted a “HILLBILLY SOIRÉE w/an elegant flair” 👩🏽‍🌾👨🏻‍🌾 Crystal worked so hard making sure that everyone would have a great time. She was selfless in making it about her friends and family. She had a delicious caterer, Ronnie Qs out of Dickson. A local bakery did the cake. Uncle Murray’s w/Currier on design. Unc aka Tim Cobb on set design. Melinda Proctor on photos. Aunt Peggy with the gorgeous flowers 💐 and obviously the AMAZING TIM WATSON BAND! 🎩 She and Dad even took a moment that was theirs and did something special for Memaw. As they finished their dance to “Look at Us”, Having their bestie, Kid Rock, come out to officiate the ceremony and saying their vows to each other they turned the attention to my grandmother. Bob (Kid Rock) was about to sing a song when BAM 💥 a preacher walks out on stage. (Insert our bestie Anthony Sims) They turn the lights to Kid and Memaw. Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em. So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen! They have the preacher announce that he’s ready to do the vows now! Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy 😀 They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready ❤️ We all Laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared. I honor my Daddy and Crystal today. To their love, their devotion and their long lives together. Thank you so much for loving our family. ❤️ ***to the people. I didn’t realize I was putting myself right in the midst of all the pics of them. Sorry not sorry? I’m glad I was there. I do feel a little weird being sandwiched in between. Hopefully the real photographer got some shots and can edit me out Crystal hahaha. #CrystalLynn #LorettaLynn #Ronnie'sQBBQ #UncleMurraysCupcakes #kidrock #ernielynn #taylalynn

A post shared by Tayla Lynn (@taylalynnfinger) on



