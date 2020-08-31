Kid Rock 'married' cougar Loretta Lynn over the weekend in spontaneous 'tabloid fodder' ceremony

View this post on Instagram

This weekend I had the pleasure of helping my Dad and StepMom plan their VOW RENEWAL. ❤️ They hosted a “HILLBILLY SOIRÉE w/an elegant flair” 👩🏽‍🌾👨🏻‍🌾 Crystal worked so hard making sure that everyone would have a great time. She was selfless in making it about her friends and family. She had a delicious caterer, Ronnie Qs out of Dickson. A local bakery did the cake. Uncle Murray’s w/Currier on design. Unc aka Tim Cobb on set design. Melinda Proctor on photos. Aunt Peggy with the gorgeous flowers 💐 and obviously the AMAZING TIM WATSON BAND! 🎩 She and Dad even took a moment that was theirs and did something special for Memaw. As they finished their dance to “Look at Us”, Having their bestie, Kid Rock, come out to officiate the ceremony and saying their vows to each other they turned the attention to my grandmother. Bob (Kid Rock) was about to sing a song when BAM 💥 a preacher walks out on stage. (Insert our bestie Anthony Sims) They turn the lights to Kid and Memaw. Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em. So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen! They have the preacher announce that he’s ready to do the vows now! Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy 😀 They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready ❤️ We all Laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared. I honor my Daddy and Crystal today. To their love, their devotion and their long lives together. Thank you so much for loving our family. ❤️ ***to the people. I didn’t realize I was putting myself right in the midst of all the pics of them. Sorry not sorry? I’m glad I was there. I do feel a little weird being sandwiched in between. Hopefully the real photographer got some shots and can edit me out Crystal hahaha. #CrystalLynn #LorettaLynn #Ronnie'sQBBQ #UncleMurraysCupcakes #kidrock #ernielynn #taylalynn