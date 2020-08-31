Here's a fan video of Solange riding a Detroit peddle pub

View this post on Instagram

So this happened!!! Anyone who knows me knows I love and Live for @saintrecords bka Solange WE LITERALLY BROUGHT MY BDAY IN BANGING HER LAST ALBUM “when I get home” and I’m DoorDashing making a bag and who rides past on one of those peddling bars banging Rihanna’s “Watch & Learn” and Vibing but the Queen, Solange 🤩🤩🤩🤩 this was Epic and an Amazing Night!!!