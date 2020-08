Here's a fan video of Solange riding a Detroit peddle pub

click to enlarge Screen grab/Instagram

A fan notices Solange cruising on a peddle pub alone in Detroit.

Superstar Solange grabbed a seat and the whole damn table when she was spotted cruising on a Detroit peddle pub while singing along to Rihanna — and a fan captured his encounter with her.The sighting was a dream came true for Detroit singer Shawn Rule, known artistically as Gully G. Que . It happened last week when Que was making a delivery for Door Dash downtown. He was supposed to deliver food to the 14th floor of the Lafayette Building but, thankfully, the customer was waiting downstairs — which is when Que heard Rihanna's “ Watch and Learn ” being blasted by a nearby peddle pub. That's when shit got real with Que and Solange, the soulful younger sister of Beyoncé.“So in my normal fashion, as I’m walking back to my vehicle, I’m hearing the record and started singing along and dancing to the music,” Que tellsvia Instagram message. “They started yelling encouraging words for me to continue and I looked and was taken TOTALLY ABACK! It was Solange!”Que says Solange's body of work has served as a personal soundtrack for the moments big and small in his life, including his 30th birthday when they “banged” Solange'sthe entire trip, which is why he spent a moment screaming once he realizedwas the one cruising on a Michigan Pedlar peddle pub . He says he didn't want to ruin the moment with his fandom, but heovercome with emotion, not just because he crossed paths with one of his favorite artists but because of how “low key” she was.“Nevertheless, she told me I could make a video," he says. "I just sang and added a bit of her ' Cranes in the Sky ' hook in the video just to show how much of a fan I was. What was transcendent about this entire moment was she was so nice, radiant, and beautifully human about the entire situation!”The shaky video shows Que trying to keep up with a smiling Solange and her three friends while belting some lines. For the Detroit artist, this chance encounter left him “enlightened and encouraged” to go “full throttle” with his third studio record,, which he says is dedicated to the spirit of the underdog and anyone who has ever faced an uphill battle."For me, especially as an independent artist, meeting Solange and being received so well taught me to always remain true to being the authentic me," Que says. "Laugh more and never doubt who you might brush shoulders with or meet even while DoorDashing in your city on a beautiful summer night."It is not known why Solange is hanging out in Detroit. Maybe she's recording with a local artist?You can check out the moment of pure bliss below.