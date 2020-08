Alice Cooper is the face of Arizona-based chocolate milk to benefit little rock 'n' rollers

click to enlarge Screen grab/YouTube

Cow's milk may not be immediately synonymous with Detroit-born shock rocker Alice Cooper, who spent years beheading himself on stage with a giant prop guillotine , but calciumimportant,for 72-year-olds with a serious eyeliner habit.Cooper, who now lives in Paradise Valley, Arizona, recently offered his gnarly mug and disconcerting mustache for a limited-run of Danzeisen milk bottles to benefit the rocker's Solid Rock Teen Center in Phoenix, a faith-based organization that offers free music, art, and dance programs for the area's at-risk teens.“That's what I loved about it," Cooper toldof the collaboration. “The polar opposite of what a rock star is, is milk, you know?”To promote the special edition milk bottles, Cooper also stars in a commercial where he takes turns tossing a bottle of Danzeisen chocolate milk to various Arizona mascots before the “ School's Out ” rocker threatens viewers: “Get your bottle today or Alice Cooper will come knocking at your door. And I amthe milkman.”Though Danzeisen products are only offered in Arizona, people can order the empty bottle with his face plastered on it so that they can get plastered at home via a non-dairy beverage of choice. Ten dollars from each purchase will go to the Solid Rock Teen Center.You can watch the kooky promo below.