City Slang

Friday, August 28, 2020

City Slang

Alice Cooper is the face of Arizona-based chocolate milk to benefit little rock 'n' rollers

Posted By on Fri, Aug 28, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

Cow's milk may not be immediately synonymous with Detroit-born shock rocker Alice Cooper, who spent years beheading himself on stage with a giant prop guillotine, but calcium is important, especially for 72-year-olds with a serious eyeliner habit.

Cooper, who now lives in Paradise Valley, Arizona, recently offered his gnarly mug and disconcerting mustache for a limited-run of Danzeisen milk bottles to benefit the rocker's Solid Rock Teen Center in Phoenix, a faith-based organization that offers free music, art, and dance programs for the area's at-risk teens.



“That's what I loved about it," Cooper told The Arizona Republic of the collaboration. “The polar opposite of what a rock star is, is milk, you know?”


To promote the special edition milk bottles, Cooper also stars in a commercial where he takes turns tossing a bottle of Danzeisen chocolate milk to various Arizona mascots before the “School's Out” rocker threatens viewers: “Get your bottle today or Alice Cooper will come knocking at your door. And I am not the milkman.”

Though Danzeisen products are only offered in Arizona, people can order the empty bottle with his face plastered on it so that they can get plastered at home via a non-dairy beverage of choice. Ten dollars from each purchase will go to the Solid Rock Teen Center.

You can watch the kooky promo below.


