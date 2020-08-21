It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Friday, August 21, 2020

Royal Oak's Music Castle to close in September after more than 40 years in business

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge TIM FLAHARTY
  • Tim Flaharty

Music Castle owner Tim Flaharty tells Metro Times his music instrument store's final day of business will be at the end of September.

The store started in Pontiac in 1979 and relocated to its current location on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak in 1984. It was known for instrument repair and rentals, as well as sound equipment.



Flaharty says he's closing shop so he can retire.

