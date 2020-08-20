It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 20, 2020

City Slang

Taylor Swift sent 'quite a few' signed copies of 'folklore' to Dearborn Music because she ain't no snake

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge DEARBORN MUSIC
  • Dearborn Music

Taylor Swift, as she confesses in her latest track “The Lakes,” has had many elegies, all of whom she's managed to masterfully eulogize in song.

She's played the role of the maneater and the man. She's been the eternally heartbroken, the good country girl, the leather-clad vengeful pop princess, and a shaker (and no, we're not talking about a believer in the second coming of Christ). Now she's fighting the good fight (fuck you, Scooter Braun!) and palling around with indie-rock royalty, serving up one of the best albums of the year — all while spreading love, feels, and good vibes with her latest promotional move as a way to help small businesses economically wounded by the pandemic.



In support of her record, folklore, which she surprise-released in July giving Swifties a mere 24-hours notice, Swift sent off signed CD copies to independent record stores across the country. News began spreading on social media that various local record stores had gotten their hands on this precious Taylor treasure, including one legacy shop in metro Detroit.

The folks at Dearborn Music got a heads up a couple of days ago that Swift's team would be sending a stack of signed cd copies of her lauded — and record-breaking — eighth studio record, and her first indie-rock sounding entry, co-produced by Swift, frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, and the National's Aaron Dessner.

We just got in a limited supply of autographed Taylor Swift folklore CDs. So come in and pick up your copy today because...

Posted by Dearborn Music on Thursday, August 20, 2020


The copies, which were made available for first-come, first-served in-store purchase on Thursday, sold out in less than 30 minutes. Staff would not disclose how many copies they were sent but say it was “quite a few.”

“It's cool on her part,” a manager told Metro Times. “We're totally happy to have been a part of this promotion.”

The super sweet gesture is par for the course for the ever-generous Swift, who, in April, made an undisclosed donation to support every full-time staffer at Nashville's premier independent record store, Grimey's, which was forced to close during the pandemic.

It's also on-brand with the record itself, as it is steeped in its own, well, folklore. Upon the release, fan theories began emerging as Swifties swiftly decoded the record's lyrics, song placement, and references, including one such theory that believes Swift is secretly married to boyfriend Joe Alwyn because the first word on the record is “I” and the final word sang by Swift is “do.” People also seem to think that one of the contributing songwriters, William Bowery, is actually a pseudonym for Joni Mitchell, of whom Swift is a fan. The reason? Well, Mitchell often paints under the name Bowery Bum and her father's name is William Anderson.

Regardless of the who, what, where, and why of it all, Swift continues to make people's “Wildest Dreams” come true, and that's why we are #TeamTaylor, baby.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. L-Seven is the Detroit post-punk band that time forgot — but Third Man Records is looking to change that with a deluxe reissue Read More

  2. Lord Gulley drops ode to dirty Detroit rap, a record four years in the making Read More

  3. The new 'Creem' doc is out today, here's how you can watch it Read More

  4. Quaaludes, misfits, and spilled milk: A new doc about the made-in-Detroit rock mag ‘Creem’ is finally here Read More

  5. Here's how you can watch the new 'Creem' magazine movie Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 19, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit