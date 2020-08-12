Sports! Detroit indie-rock duo JR JR to release basketball-themed EP and merch

View this post on Instagram

Today is the day!!! 👀 Ahhhhhhh. We worked with manufacturers to make a playable record that actually looks like a basketball. It’s called “Swish” and it features 3 songs: “Roundball Rock” (John Tesh), “Basketball” (Kurtis Blow), and a brand new song called “Vertical”! This vinyl is limited edition so go get it before it’s gone at jrjrmusic.com (link in bio) Today you can stream our cover of John Tesh’s “Roundball Rock” to get you back in the mood for basketball. Hardest cover song we’ve ever done, but totally worth it. We love you @johntesh_ifyl Artwork for “Swish” streaming by @hugebehind 📷: @allanjamessherman (the best hoop photographer in the world) The second slide 👉is our Basketball Limited Edition Bundle which features the vinyl as well as a JRJR/champion hoodie and JRJR/champion b-ball shorts. Comfy and perfect for watching the comeback of the NBA season. The third slide 👉 is of us dunking as kids in the basement. We took the old vhs tape and played our cover of “Roundball Rock” overtop. Pretty much every childhood basketball dream. #nba #basketballisback #jrjr #jrjrmusic #johntesh #roundballrock #swish