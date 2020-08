As expected, Ted Nugent responded to the NRA lawsuit in the most batshit way possible

click to enlarge Shutterstock

On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James made headlines when she announced she was suing the National Rifle Association with the intent to dissolve it, accusing the nonprofit of running a massive scam on its members including misuse of funds and tax violations, among other things.Naturally, Ted Nugent had to weigh in.The NRA Board Member took to fellow right-wing nut Alex Jones'show, where he compared James to the Nazis and gun-owners to Jews."You know why they hate me, because I’m Schindler but I got a whole bunch of more Jews that I’m saving and the Nazis hate me for that," Nugent said on the show, promising along with Jones to give away 100 NRA memberships.In 2018, Attorney General James referred to the NRA as a "terrorist organization." Also that year, the, a news site run by actual neo-Nazis, praised the NRA, calling it "the country’s premiere pro-white and anti-Semitic organization." You can watch a clip below.