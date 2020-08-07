Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 7, 2020

As expected, Ted Nugent responded to the NRA lawsuit in the most batshit way possible

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 4:58 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James made headlines when she announced she was suing the National Rifle Association with the intent to dissolve it, accusing the nonprofit of running a massive scam on its members including misuse of funds and tax violations, among other things.

Naturally, Ted Nugent had to weigh in.



The NRA Board Member took to fellow right-wing nut Alex Jones' InfoWars show, where he compared James to the Nazis and gun-owners to Jews.

"You know why they hate me, because I’m Schindler but I got a whole bunch of more Jews that I’m saving and the Nazis hate me for that," Nugent said on the show, promising along with Jones to give away 100 NRA memberships.

In 2018, Attorney General James referred to the NRA as a "terrorist organization." Also that year, the Daily Stormer, a news site run by actual neo-Nazis, praised the NRA, calling it "the country’s premiere pro-white and anti-Semitic organization."

You can watch a clip below.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Quaaludes, misfits, and spilled milk: A new doc about the made-in-Detroit rock mag ‘Creem’ is finally here Read More

  2. The new 'Creem' doc is out today, here's how you can watch it Read More

  3. This rap about 'Farmington, Farmington Hills' goes hard Read More

  4. Here's how you can watch the new 'Creem' magazine movie Read More

  5. Charivari Detroit techno festival is now a month-long 24/7 livestream celebration Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 5, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit