Friday, July 31, 2020

Charivari Detroit techno festival is now a month-long 24/7 livestream celebration

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge DONTAE ROCKYMORE
  • Dontae Rockymore

Charivari Detroit Music Festival has expanded.

Now in its seventh year, the festival initially pivoted to a livestream event due to the coronavirus crisis. But now the festival will feature a month of programming, with things kicking off Friday evening at 6 p.m.

The new format will see eight DJs per day, with the sets repeated three times for 24 hours of music.

You can learn more at charivaridetroit.com. The full schedule is below.

click to enlarge CHARIVARI DETROIT
  • Charivari Detroit

