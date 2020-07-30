Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Detroit area venues and promoters need you to tell Congress to #SaveOurStages

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge The marquee of Ferndale's Magic Bag. - JIM COHEN
  • Jim Cohen
  • The marquee of Ferndale's Magic Bag.

It's no secret that live music venues have been among the hardest-hit businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Until a vaccine is developed, it's up in the air when we'll be able to watch the magic of live music in an indoor venue again.

A bipartisan "Save Our Stages" relief bill, introduced by Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, is up for a vote. The legislation would provide six months of financial support to help "keep venues afloat, pay employees, and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America," according to a press release.

Venues and promoters united under the banner of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) are asking live music supporters to write emails (you can send them via saveourstages.com) and post to social media. Posters are asked to use the hashtags #SaveOurStages and #SaveMichiganStages.

In Michigan, the email is sent to Sen. Gary Peters, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, and Rep. Andy Levin. Peters and Stabenow have both co-sponsored a similar RESTART Act, which would also provide financial aid to small- and mid-sized businesses harmed by the pandemic.

Michigan-based NIVA members include:

20 Front Street, Lake Orion
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit
Aretha's Jazz Cafe, Detroit
Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, Detroit
Audiotree Presents, Detroit
Black Crystal Group, Ann Arbor
Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac
Deluxx Fluxx, Detroit
Diesel Theatre, Chesterfield
El Club, Detroit
Elektricity, Pontiac
Elevation, Grand Rapids
eXodos Rooftop Lounge, Detroit
Flint Local 432, Flint
Fusion Shows, Lansing
Gopherwood Concerts, Cadillac
Grand Circus Media, Grosse Pointe Park
Historic Masonic Temple of Bay City, Bay City
Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo
Listening Room, Grand Rapids
Mac’s Bar, Lansing
Magic Bag, Ferndale
MeanRed Productions, Detroit
Meridian Entertainment Inc, Lansing
Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor
Midland Center for the Arts, Midland
Midtown Music Venture, Detroit
MiEntertainment Group, Grand Rapids
Murray & Peter Present, Southfield
National Rock Review // Dearborn
Necto, Ann Arbor
Obscurrus Diem Productions, Kalkaska
Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette
Otus Supply, Ferndale
Overdrive, Lansing
Park Theatre Foundation, Holland
PJ's Lager House, Detroit
Seven Steps Up Live Music + Events, Spring Lake
St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids
Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill, Grand Rapids
The Acorn, Three Oaks
The Ark, Ann Arbor
The Blind Pig, Ann Arbor
The Block, Muskegon
The Crofoot Presents, Pontiac
The Franke Center for the Arts, Marshall
The Grassshopper Underground, Ferndale
The Intersection, Grand Rapids
The Loft, Lansing
The Machine Shop Concert Lounge, Flint
The Majestic Theatre Center, Detroit
The Marble Bar, Detroit
The Mint, Grand Rapids
The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids
The Robin Theatre, Lansing
The Sanctuary, Detroit
The Showroom at Younger's Tavern, Romeo
The Stache, Grand Rapids
The Token Lounge, Westland
The Vault, Saginaw
The Ypsi, Ypsilanti
Trinity Horse Theatre, Livonia
Trinosophes, Detroit
TV Lounge, Detroit
Wayside Central, Mount Pleasant
Wealthy Theatre, Grand Rapids
Ziggy's, Ypsilanti

