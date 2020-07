Detroit area venues and promoters need you to tell Congress to #SaveOurStages

click to enlarge Jim Cohen

The marquee of Ferndale's Magic Bag.

20 Front Street, Lake Orion

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit

Aretha's Jazz Cafe, Detroit

Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, Detroit

Audiotree Presents, Detroit

Black Crystal Group, Ann Arbor

Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac

Deluxx Fluxx, Detroit

Diesel Theatre, Chesterfield

El Club, Detroit

Elektricity, Pontiac

Elevation, Grand Rapids

eXodos Rooftop Lounge, Detroit

Flint Local 432, Flint

Fusion Shows, Lansing

Gopherwood Concerts, Cadillac

Grand Circus Media, Grosse Pointe Park

Historic Masonic Temple of Bay City, Bay City

Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo

Listening Room, Grand Rapids

Mac’s Bar, Lansing

Magic Bag, Ferndale

MeanRed Productions, Detroit

Meridian Entertainment Inc, Lansing

Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor

Midland Center for the Arts, Midland

Midtown Music Venture, Detroit

MiEntertainment Group, Grand Rapids

Murray & Peter Present, Southfield

National Rock Review // Dearborn

Necto, Ann Arbor

Obscurrus Diem Productions, Kalkaska

Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette

Otus Supply, Ferndale

Overdrive, Lansing

Park Theatre Foundation, Holland

PJ's Lager House, Detroit

Seven Steps Up Live Music + Events, Spring Lake

St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids

Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill, Grand Rapids

The Acorn, Three Oaks

The Ark, Ann Arbor

The Blind Pig, Ann Arbor

The Block, Muskegon

The Crofoot Presents, Pontiac

The Franke Center for the Arts, Marshall

The Grassshopper Underground, Ferndale

The Intersection, Grand Rapids

The Loft, Lansing

The Machine Shop Concert Lounge, Flint

The Majestic Theatre Center, Detroit

The Marble Bar, Detroit

The Mint, Grand Rapids

The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids

The Robin Theatre, Lansing

The Sanctuary, Detroit

The Showroom at Younger's Tavern, Romeo

The Stache, Grand Rapids

The Token Lounge, Westland

The Vault, Saginaw

The Ypsi, Ypsilanti

Trinity Horse Theatre, Livonia

Trinosophes, Detroit

TV Lounge, Detroit

Wayside Central, Mount Pleasant

Wealthy Theatre, Grand Rapids

Ziggy's, Ypsilanti

It's no secret that live music venues have been among the hardest-hit businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Until a vaccine is developed, it's up in the air when we'll be able to watch the magic of live music in an indoor venue again.A bipartisan "Save Our Stages" relief bill, introduced by Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, is up for a vote. The legislation would provide six months of financial support to help "keep venues afloat, pay employees, and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America," according to a press release.Venues and promoters united under the banner of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) are asking live music supporters to write emails (you can send them via saveourstages.com ) and post to social media. Posters are asked to use the hashtags #SaveOurStages and #SaveMichiganStages.In Michigan, the email is sent to Sen. Gary Peters, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, and Rep. Andy Levin. Peters and Stabenow have both co-sponsored a similar RESTART Act , which would also provide financial aid to small- and mid-sized businesses harmed by the pandemic.Michigan-based NIVA members include: