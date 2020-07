Detroit Symphony Orchestra is taking the show outdoors next month — for free

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is Bach, baby.For the first time since March, the DSO will performforpeople out in theworld for a free and socially distanced outdoor series starting next month.Dubbed "Summer Sessions: DSO Outdoors," the limited capacity performances will take place starting Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the Sosnick Courtyard behind The Max, a grassy lot that the DSO began developing as a more permanent performance and event space last year. The DSO crew will also perform on Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons throughout August at Detroit River Conservancy's Robert C. Valade Park, Gabriel Richard Park, and the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard.The series will kick-off with a three-person performance of Haydn's, Mozart's, and Beethoven's. As with all Summer Session performances, social distancing will be enforced, as will limited audience sizes. Temperature checks will also be required upon entry and the audience must wear masks during the event.Though the events are free to the public, the DSO requires that all interested parties RSVP . For those who wish to be seated near the stage, VIP tickets are available for $100 per 2 people or $200 per party of 4.For a full schedule, see dso.org/summer.