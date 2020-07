Detroit rapper Trick Trick is pledging $5k toward unsolved murder of 4-year-old boy

click to enlarge Flyzonemedia/Wikipedia Creative Commons

Trick Trick, 2018.

Two months after 4-year-old Nathaniel Messiah Townsend was shot and killed inside his grandmother's Detroit home, the shooter has yet to be identified.But rapper Trick Trick has pledged a hefty reward in hopes someone with more information regarding Townsend's death comes forward — someone who might feel more comfortable communicating with the rapper rather than with authorities.“I got $5,000 to whoever get me the info on the bitch that shot and killed this baby,” Trick Trick's Instagram reads. “dm me Don't worry about going to court or testifying... you talk to ME!!!”Townsend, who was getting a late-night snack around 1 a.m. on May 21, was shot several times and sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Following the incident, Detroit Police Chief James Craig alluded to a potential suspect who had sustained gunshot wounds and said witnesses believed the shooter drove a white Jeep. However, no one has yet been charged in his death.Earlier this month, Crime Stoppers of Michigan offered up a $2,500 reward for more information on those involved with the shooting. Trick Trick pledged his reward after New Era Detroit activist Zeek demanded more attention be brought to the recent string of Detroit shootings involving children.“What we can't have and what we can't continue to have is kids continuing to get shot and killed in our community while we only stay focused on one thing,” Zeek told Fox 2 Trick Trick shared a more heated sentiment with the local Fox affiliate, in which he said he believes the shooter needs to be “hunted down like a dog and put in a cage.”“I can’t call myself OG, I can’t call myself ‘Unc,’ I can’t call myself ‘Big Homie,’ I can’t call myself Dr. Christian Anthony Mathis, if I allow an animal to roam the neighborhood bringing harm to children, the elderly and women and I don’t do anything about it,” Trick Trick said. “What’s the point of having money if you’re not going to use it to help your people?”