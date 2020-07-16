Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 16, 2020

City Slang

Detroit rapper Trick Trick is pledging $5k toward unsolved murder of 4-year-old boy

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge Trick Trick, 2018. - FLYZONEMEDIA/WIKIPEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Flyzonemedia/Wikipedia Creative Commons
  • Trick Trick, 2018.
Two months after 4-year-old Nathaniel Messiah Townsend was shot and killed inside his grandmother's Detroit home, the shooter has yet to be identified.

But rapper Trick Trick has pledged a hefty reward in hopes someone with more information regarding Townsend's death comes forward — someone who might feel more comfortable communicating with the rapper rather than with authorities.



“I got $5,000 to whoever get me the info on the bitch that shot and killed this baby,” Trick Trick's Instagram reads. “dm me Don't worry about going to court or testifying... you talk to ME!!!”

Townsend, who was getting a late-night snack around 1 a.m. on May 21, was shot several times and sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Following the incident, Detroit Police Chief James Craig alluded to a potential suspect who had sustained gunshot wounds and said witnesses believed the shooter drove a white Jeep. However, no one has yet been charged in his death.

Earlier this month, Crime Stoppers of Michigan offered up a $2,500 reward for more information on those involved with the shooting. Trick Trick pledged his reward after New Era Detroit activist Zeek demanded more attention be brought to the recent string of Detroit shootings involving children.

“What we can't have and what we can't continue to have is kids continuing to get shot and killed in our community while we only stay focused on one thing,” Zeek told Fox 2.

Trick Trick shared a more heated sentiment with the local Fox affiliate, in which he said he believes the shooter needs to be “hunted down like a dog and put in a cage.”

“I can’t call myself OG, I can’t call myself ‘Unc,’ I can’t call myself ‘Big Homie,’ I can’t call myself Dr. Christian Anthony Mathis, if I allow an animal to roam the neighborhood bringing harm to children, the elderly and women and I don’t do anything about it,” Trick Trick said. “What’s the point of having money if you’re not going to use it to help your people?”


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. #Resistance leaders Insane Clown Posse brought back their anti-Confederate flag T-shirts Read More

  2. Triggered Ted Nugent misses the point by calling for Obama statue to be taken down Read More

  3. Detroit's Dally in the Alley is officially called off due to the coronavirus Read More

  4. The note a Michigan antique store owner put on this ceramic jug is the darkest, bleakest thing we've read all week Read More

  5. Detroit Jazz Fest scraps lineup and prepares for an audience-less broadcast event in September Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit