Detroit rapper Trick Trick is pledging $5k toward unsolved murder of 4-year-old boy

This is 4 Year old Nathaniel Messiah Townsend. He was murdered by gunfire on May 21st around 12:50am in the 18000 Block of Birwood Westside, 7 MILE!!!! I got $5000 to whoever get me the info on the bitch that shot and killed this baby.. dm me Don’t worry about going to court or testifying... you talk to ME!!! ASAP!!! NO MERCY OR SHELTER FOR THOSE WHO COMMIT THESE TYPES OF CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN. RATHER UNINTENTIONAL OR NOT. WE ALL HAVE A RESPONSIBILITY TO HUNT THIS DOG DOWN AND PUT HIM WHERE HE NEEDS TO BE. NA!! I GOT 5 ON IT. WHATUPDOE?!?!?! PROTEST THIS MUTHAFUCCAS!!!