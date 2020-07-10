Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Friday, July 10, 2020

The passive-aggressive note a Michigan antique store owner put on this ceramic jug is the darkest, bleakest thing we've read all week

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER, @THEUNSHORED
  • Twitter, @TheUnshored

Wow. Just wow.

We thought we've been going through some shit, but clearly we have nothing on a Michigan antique store owner, who let it rip in a lengthy note to customers.



Apparently, somebody stole the brass spout of a ceramic water jug. But they didn't just steal the spout — the took something from the store owner that can apparently never be replaced.

"In stealing the spout, you have hurt and violated me," the store owner wrote, and it just spirals downward from there.

The note was posted to Twitter by "Dr. Death Metal," who makes metal music as The Unshored and clearly has an appreciation for the darker things in life.

"I encourage you to read this note all the way to the end," Dr. Death Metal wrote. "There is not a black metal song on earth that contains the absolute seething, pitiless hatred contained within this note I found at a Michigan antique store."

Well, we won't spoil it. You can read the full passive-aggressive note, which is so dark it is simply a thing of beauty, below.


