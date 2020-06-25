Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Rock band Sponge is playing controversial 'Herd Immunity' festival in Wisconsin next month

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge Sponge in 2008. - JOEDAMADMAN, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Joedamadman, Wikimedia Creative Commons
  • Sponge in 2008.

A Wisconsin music festival originally billed as a "Herd Immunity Festival" set for next month changed its name after backlash due to coronavirus safety concerns, with a number of bands dropping out.

Michigan alt-rock veterans Sponge are not one of them.



The band posted the flyer for the festival to its Facebook page Thursday morning. Frontman Vinnie Dombroski confirmed to Metro Times that the band is in fact still playing.

The three-day event takes place July 16th-18th at an outdoor stage at the Q&Z Expo Center in Ringle, Wisconsin.

Michigan rock band Kaleido was also booked, but dropped off the bill.

"Kaleido will no longer be a part of the Wisconsin Music Festival titled 'Herd Immunity Festival," the band wrote on Facebook. "We do not want to put our fans at risk in a county with rising infection rates, we thank you for understanding."

Florida rock band Nonpoint also dropped off the bill. "As soon as the band saw [that] they changed the title of Fest to 'Herd Immunity Fest,' they dropped off," the band's management told Consequence of Sound.

After changing the name to "3 Day Mini Fest," festival organizers defended the event.

"For the record the venues land can accommodate up to 10,000 occupancy," the organizers wrote on Facebook. "This is an OUTDOOR EVENT for 3 Days. We are only selling 20% of that so anyone has the choice and ability to social distance. The Festival is also not called 'Herd Immunity' and the name no longer tied to any of our social media or promotion."

Tickets for the festival are $105.50 on eventbrite.com.

In April, Sponge was selling "Shelter in Place 2020" merch featuring the illustration on the cover of its 1994 certified Gold record Rotting Piñata modified to be wearing a face mask.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down its state's stay-at-home order in May, declaring it to be "unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable." Coronavirus cases are rising in many states, including Wisconsin.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Triggered Ted Nugent misses the point by calling for Obama statue to be taken down Read More

  2. Detroit Jazz Festival says it plans on moving forward despite coronavirus Read More

  3. Michigan man goes viral after telling Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello to stay out of politics Read More

  4. #Resistance leaders Insane Clown Posse brought back their anti-Confederate flag T-shirts Read More

  5. Detroit rapper Steve Banks (This Life. We Lead.) releases ‘Black Lives,’ a single inspired by the protests Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation