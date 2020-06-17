'Creem' rock magazine doc gets wide release date, new trailer
Lee DeVito
on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM
Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment
Bow howdy! A documentary about the Detroit-founded Creem, "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine," is finally getting a wide release after the project was launched with a crowdfunding campaign four years ago.
The film will be distributed by Greenwich Entertainment, and is expected to be shown in select theaters as they reopen later this summer after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, before hitting video on demand in August.
It had its world premiere at SXSW festival last year and its Detroit premiere at the Freep Film Festival shortly after.
The film traces the rise and fall of the rock magazine, which was second only to Rolling Stone in its heyday in the '70s. It was directed by Scott Crawford (Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington, D.C 1980-1990) and co-produced by JJ Kramer, son of Creem co-founder and publisher Barry Kramer. Creem writer Jaan Uhelszki served as the film's senior editor, and other Creem alums Dave Marsh, Ed Ward, and filmmaker Cameron Crowe also appear in the film. (Crowe immortalized the legendary Creem critic Lester Bangs in his 2000 film Almost Famous, where he is played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.)
The doc also features high-profile fans geeking out about their favorite magazine, including Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Jeff Daniels, REM's Michael Stipe, and a surprisingly affable Ted Nugent.
You can watch the trailer below, and read Metro Times' 2019 interview with Kramer here.
