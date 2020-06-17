Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

'Creem' rock magazine doc gets wide release date, new trailer

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GREENWICH ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment

Bow howdy! A documentary about the Detroit-founded Creem, "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine," is finally getting a wide release after the project was launched with a crowdfunding campaign four years ago.

The film will be distributed by Greenwich Entertainment, and is expected to be shown in select theaters as they reopen later this summer after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, before hitting video on demand in August.

It had its world premiere at SXSW festival last year and its Detroit premiere at the Freep Film Festival shortly after.
Related New doc makes the case that 'Creem' magazine could only ever rise in Detroit
Barry Kramer, Dave Marsh, and Lester Bangs outside <I>Creem</i>’s Cass Corridor offices, circa 1969.
New doc makes the case that 'Creem' magazine could only ever rise in Detroit
By Lee DeVito
Movies
The film traces the rise and fall of the rock magazine, which was second only to Rolling Stone in its heyday in the '70s. It was directed by Scott Crawford (Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington, D.C 1980-1990) and co-produced by JJ Kramer, son of Creem co-founder and publisher Barry Kramer. Creem writer Jaan Uhelszki served as the film's senior editor, and other Creem alums Dave Marsh, Ed Ward, and filmmaker Cameron Crowe also appear in the film. (Crowe immortalized the legendary Creem critic Lester Bangs in his 2000 film Almost Famous, where he is played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.)

The doc also features high-profile fans geeking out about their favorite magazine, including Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Jeff Daniels, REM's Michael Stipe, and a surprisingly affable Ted Nugent.

You can watch the trailer below, and read Metro Times' 2019 interview with Kramer here.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Michigan man goes viral after telling Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello to stay out of politics Read More

  2. Detroit Jazz Festival says it plans on moving forward despite coronavirus Read More

  3. Ghostly International joins Secretly Read More

  4. Detroit's Concert of Colors gets a new format due to you-know-who Read More

  5. Madonna's son dances away racism in tribute to George Floyd — and it did not go well Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation