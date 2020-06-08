Detroit Jazz Festival says it plans on moving forward despite coronavirus

click to enlarge
Photo by Len Katz
Detroit International Jazz Festival.
The coronavirus pandemic has canceled just about everything this year — but the Detroit International Jazz Fest says it's still eyeing its traditional Labor Day weekend slot.
Organizers wrote on Facebook
on Monday that they plan on moving forward with the 40-year-old festival, but with "modifications."
"We will maintain a keen focus on the health and safety of our global community," they wrote. "All decisions impacting the Detroit Jazz Festival will be guided by local, state and federal authorities. A full plan on the revised format and safety protocols while maintaining our free status will be announced soon."
We'll have to see what this revised format entails. It's likely that could mean a reduced capacity, and plenty of hand sanitizer and face masks. However, many experts have called for a ban on all large gatherings, including large concerts and festivals, until 2021
.
Detroit's Movement electronic music festival was postponed from its traditional Memorial Day weekend to the week after Jazz Festival. That is also still on — for now. We'll see.
