Faster Horses Country Music Festival officially postponed to 2021 with original lineup

Well, folks, Michigan's Faster Horses Country Music Festival is being put out to pasture, at least until next year, anyway.
The festival, which attracts upwards of 40,000 country music-lovers, is officially off.
The cancellation comes after MLive
published an email exchange with a Faster Horses ticket-holder and a Live Nation representative earlier this month, in which the concert promoter revealed that organizers were planning on moving forward with the three-day country fest in July as planned. Live Nation also said that a decision to pull the plug on the 2020 event could come as late as two weeks before the festival, which was set to take place July 17-19 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich.
“We hope that each of you and your families have remained safe and healthy through these trying times. We have been working hard behind the scenes to try and bring you some positive news regarding the festival,” the statement reads.
The statement promises that the 2020 lineup will remain intact for next year's festival, including headliners Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett. The 2021 iteration will take place July 16-18.
Considering the event is a campout festival and many of its attendees rent RVs and campsites, the previously announced two-week cancellation window was distressing, as many people were worried about non-refundable deposits.
Faster Horses, however, is offering two options for ticket-holders: They may receive a full refund for campsites and festival passes, which will be offered via an email with instructions on how to do so, or do nothing and transfer their passes to 2021.
Those looking for a full refund have just 30 days from Thursday, May 21. After that, refund options are no longer available.
