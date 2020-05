'Movement at Home' Memorial Day weekend livestream will feature Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, Matthew Dear, and more

click to enlarge Stephen Bondio

Movement Music Festival.

click to enlarge

Detroit's Movement electronic music festival is postponed due to the coronavirus — but until we can safely dance at Hart Plaza, we can at least pretend.Producers Paxahau will honor the electronic music festival's long-running Memorial Day weekend date with a "Movement at Home" livestream. The event, which will be streamed on Paxahau's website and Twitch channels, will feature a lineup including Motor City mainstays like Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, Matthew Dear, and Waajeed, among others.The livestream fest will even feature "afterparties," time and "location" to be announced. We appreciate that extra attention to detail. Takes us back to more pleasant times...The livestream fest will take place from May 23-25.Movement has a tentative rescheduled date of Sept. 11-13.