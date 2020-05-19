Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

'Movement at Home' Memorial Day weekend livestream will feature Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, Matthew Dear, and more

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge Movement Music Festival. - STEPHEN BONDIO
  • Stephen Bondio
  • Movement Music Festival.

Detroit's Movement electronic music festival is postponed due to the coronavirus — but until we can safely dance at Hart Plaza, we can at least pretend.

Producers Paxahau will honor the electronic music festival's long-running Memorial Day weekend date with a "Movement at Home" livestream. The event, which will be streamed on Paxahau's website and Twitch channels, will feature a lineup including Motor City mainstays like Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson, Matthew Dear, and Waajeed, among others.



The livestream fest will even feature "afterparties," time and "location" to be announced. We appreciate that extra attention to detail. Takes us back to more pleasant times...

The livestream fest will take place from May 23-25.

Movement has a tentative rescheduled date of Sept. 11-13.

click to enlarge movement-2020_mah_lineup_insta.jpg

