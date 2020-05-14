Detroit's 2020 Mo Pop festival called off due to coronavirus

"We are deeply disappointed to announce that Mo Pop 2020 will not be taking place, due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. For seven straight years we've come together for a festival of joy and good times, to celebrate great music and a taste of the amazing character of this city. Not being able to bring it to you for year eight breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do. While we remain in this time of uncertainty, we are taking the health and safety of our fans, staff, community, performers, their crew,, and vendors seriously. Though it may seem early to make this difficult decision, this will allow us to get money back into your hands and turn our focus to 2021."
May 14, 2020
