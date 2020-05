Detroit's 2020 Mo Pop festival called off due to coronavirus

click to enlarge Brita Brookes

"We are deeply disappointed to announce that Mo Pop 2020 will not be taking place, due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. For seven straight years we've come together for a festival of joy and good times, to celebrate great music and a taste of the amazing character of this city. Not being able to bring it to you for year eight breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do. While we remain in this time of uncertainty, we are taking the health and safety of our fans, staff, community, performers, their crew,, and vendors seriously. Though it may seem early to make this difficult decision, this will allow us to get money back into your hands and turn our focus to 2021."

It's unsurprising but official: Detroit’s 2020 Mo Pop Festival has been canceled — due, of course, to the coronavirus.The festival made the announcement on social media on Thursday, saying "it is the right thing to do."Ticket-holders can either transfer their ticket to next year's festival, or receive a full refund. Tickets purchased at a fee-free outlet has to be returned directly to the outlet.This year's fest was to take place July 25-26. It was the first year it was going to be held at the Historic Fort Wayne , after five years at Detroit's West Riverfront Park, which was set for a $55 million overhaul . Before that, Mo Pop was held for two years at Sterling Heights' Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill.This year's lineup included Khalid, the 1975, Phoebe Bridgers, Orville Peck, Doja Cat, and others.