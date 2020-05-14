Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 14, 2020

City Slang

Detroit's 2020 Mo Pop festival called off due to coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge BRITA BROOKES
  • Brita Brookes

It's unsurprising but official: Detroit’s 2020 Mo Pop Festival has been canceled — due, of course, to the coronavirus.

The festival made the announcement on social media on Thursday, saying "it is the right thing to do."



"We are deeply disappointed to announce that Mo Pop 2020 will not be taking place, due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. For seven straight years we've come together for a festival of joy and good times, to celebrate great music and a taste of the amazing character of this city. Not being able to bring it to you for year eight breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do. While we remain in this time of uncertainty, we are taking the health and safety of our fans, staff, community, performers, their crew,, and vendors seriously. Though it may seem early to make this difficult decision, this will allow us to get money back into your hands and turn our focus to 2021."


Ticket-holders can either transfer their ticket to next year's festival, or receive a full refund. Tickets purchased at a fee-free outlet has to be returned directly to the outlet.


This year's fest was to take place July 25-26. It was the first year it was going to be held at the Historic Fort Wayne, after five years at Detroit's West Riverfront Park, which was set for a $55 million overhaul. Before that, Mo Pop was held for two years at Sterling Heights' Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill.

This year's lineup included Khalid, the 1975, Phoebe Bridgers, Orville Peck, Doja Cat, and others.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. 101.1 WRIF’s Riff Fest 2020 canceled due to the coronavirus Read More

  2. Paxahau plans Movement Memorial Day weekend livestream since fest was postponed due to coronavirus Read More

  3. Paxahau to stream marathon of Movement sets by late Detroit DJ Mike Huckaby Read More

  4. Detroit rapper GMac Cash drops ode to governor 'Big Gretch' Read More

  5. Detroit techno legend Kevin Saunderson is recovering from COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation