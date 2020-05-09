Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Saturday, May 9, 2020

101.1 WRIF’s Riff Fest 2020 canceled due to the coronavirus

click to enlarge Rob Zombie. - STERLING MUNKSGARD, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Sterling Munksgard, Shutterstock
  • Rob Zombie.

101.1 WRIF’s RIFF FEST 2020, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at DTE Energy Music Theatre, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The festival was to feature performances by Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Beartooth, The Blue Stones, Escape the Fate, Joyous Wolf, The Black Moods, and South of Eden



Refunds are available at point of purchase — however, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY and Fox Theatre box offices are closed. Refunds will be available when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order ends.

Tickets purchased with a credit card at the box office will be automatically refunded.

