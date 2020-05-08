Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Friday, May 8, 2020

Paxahau plans Movement Memorial Day weekend livestream since fest was postponed due to coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge Movement Music Festival. - STEPHEN BONDIO
  • Stephen Bondio
  • Movement Music Festival.

We still can't believe this upcoming Memorial Day weekend is the first in a very long time that we won't be donning our finest candy and heading down Detroit's Hart Plaza for Movement Music Festival — due, of course, to the coronavirus. On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's stay-at-home executive order through May 28.

To honor the lost weekend, Paxahau announced a three-day "Movement At Home" livestream on May 23-25 on its Twitch channel. The three-day event will also be broadcast on Beatport's Twitch channel, as well as Movement’s website, Facebook, and YouTube channel.



A lineup has yet to be announced, but Paxahau says it will include "Movement 2020 artists and surprise guests." We can rest assured it will feature plenty of Detroit techno greats.

The livestream will also accept donations, which will go toward MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist people in the music community affected by the coronavirus.

Movement has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 11-13, though some experts warn that large festivals and concerts won't return until 2021.

Either way, we can't wait until that glorious four-on-the-floor beat finally returns to Hart Plaza.

