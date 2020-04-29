Paxahau to stream marathon of Movement sets by late Detroit DJ Mike Huckaby

The organizers of Movement — Detroit's annual celebration of electronic music — will stream Movement sets from Detroit techno pioneer Mike Huckaby, who died last week at the age of 54.
TIME CHANGE: The start time for A Mike Huckaby Archive Marathon is now at 4pm EDT. Join us as we celebrate the Detroit legend this Thursday featuring Huck's sets from #MovementDetroit 2006-2018. Tune in on our website, Facebook, YouTube or SoundCloud📲 #MikeHuckaby #DetroitTechno pic.twitter.com/IvJuDj9sQ0— Movement Detroit (@MovementDetroit) April 29, 2020
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.