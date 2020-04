Paxahau to stream marathon of Movement sets by late Detroit DJ Mike Huckaby

click to enlarge Chris Polack/Red Bull Content Pool

Mike Huckaby in 2011.

The organizers of Movement — Detroit's annual celebration of electronic music — will stream Movement sets from Detroit techno pioneer Mike Huckaby, who died last week at the age of 54.

TIME CHANGE: The start time for A Mike Huckaby Archive Marathon is now at 4pm EDT. Join us as we celebrate the Detroit legend this Thursday featuring Huck's sets from #MovementDetroit 2006-2018. Tune in on our website, Facebook, YouTube or SoundCloud📲 #MikeHuckaby #DetroitTechno pic.twitter.com/IvJuDj9sQ0 — Movement Detroit (@MovementDetroit) April 29, 2020

The six-hour online tribute event is billed as “A Mike Huckaby Marathon” will feature Huckaby's Movement sets from 2006-2018. It starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 across Paxahau's website YouTube , and SoundCloud accounts.Huckaby, who performed at the first Detroit Electronic Music Festival (DEMF) in 2000, also served on the curatorial board for the 2003 iteration of the fest. He was slated to perform at this year's Movement festival, which was rescheduled from Memorial Day weekend to September due to coronavirus concerns.The internationally renowned beatmaker and youth mentor suffered a stroke in mid-March and was on the path to recovery before developing COVID-19 symptoms, for which he tested positive shortly before his death.