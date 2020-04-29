Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Paxahau to stream marathon of Movement sets by late Detroit DJ Mike Huckaby

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Mike Huckaby in 2011. - CHRIS POLACK/RED BULL CONTENT POOL
  • Chris Polack/Red Bull Content Pool
  • Mike Huckaby in 2011.

The organizers of Movement — Detroit's annual celebration of electronic music — will stream Movement sets from Detroit techno pioneer Mike Huckaby, who died last week at the age of 54.


The six-hour online tribute event is billed as “A Mike Huckaby Marathon” will feature Huckaby's Movement sets from 2006-2018. It starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 across Paxahau's website, Facebook, YouTube, and SoundCloud accounts.

Huckaby, who performed at the first Detroit Electronic Music Festival (DEMF) in 2000, also served on the curatorial board for the 2003 iteration of the fest. He was slated to perform at this year's Movement festival, which was rescheduled from Memorial Day weekend to September due to coronavirus concerns.

The internationally renowned beatmaker and youth mentor suffered a stroke in mid-March and was on the path to recovery before developing COVID-19 symptoms, for which he tested positive shortly before his death.




