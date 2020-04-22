Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

News Hits

Bandcamp will waive its revenue share, help Detroit bands impacted by COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge Detroit rock 'n' roll band Shadow Show. - COURTESY OF BURGER RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Burger Records
  • Detroit rock 'n' roll band Shadow Show.

It’s no secret that the shutdown of live music in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic decimated independent venues and the artists who play their stages. The carnage continues this week as those venues and artists mark a month of being out of the spotlight.

And while buying music and merch like T-shirts, koozies, and underwear was one of many ways to support your local music maker, platform fees shaved revenue off of what locals were taking in.

On March 20, Bandcamp waived its worldwide revenue share for 24 hours in the hopes of getting more money in bands’ pockets. Fans responded by buying $4.3 million worth of of music and merch.

To help even further, Bandcamp is doing it again on May 1, meaning that every penny you spend on a Detroit artist goes directly to them.



“For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not,” Ethan Diamond, Co-Founder and CEO of Bandcamp, wrote in a blog post. “Still, we consider this just a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.”

“It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support,” he added.

If you need a list of local bands to support, check out Metro Times' Bands to Watch issue.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Iggy Pop celebrates 73rd birthday by releasing rare Sly and the Family Stone cover Read More

  2. Electric Forest 2020 officially canceled due to coronavirus Read More

  3. Lower your pitchforks, metro Detroit — Ticketmaster will offer refunds for postponed events, but there may be a catch Read More

  4. Detroit rapper Curtis Roach took TikTok by storm with 'Bored in the House' — the coronavirus quarantine anthem we need Read More

  5. Diddy scolds Lizzo during star-studded Easter dance-a-thon for not keeping it family-friendly — fans call bullshit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation