City Slang

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Detroit techno legend Kevin Saunderson is recovering from COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge Techno legend Kevin Saunderson is recovering from COVID-19. - SCREEN GRAB/FACEBOOK
  • Screen grab/Facebook
  • Techno legend Kevin Saunderson is recovering from COVID-19.
Detroit techno great Kevin Saunderson took to Facebook to update fans on his COVID-19 status.

“As you can see I am up and I am about,” Saunderson said in a video posted Tuesday from his car. “I am fantastic. I feel like I am 100%.”

The 55-year-old beatmaker first alerted fans of his status on April 7, at which time he said he had been sick with flu-like symptoms for two weeks and was awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

A video posted the following day revealed a seemingly short-of-breath Saunderson sharing the details on his positive coronavirus diagnosis, which he had received an hour earlier.



“I feel fine and I'm just going to stay within my home, my bedroom, and keep relaxing, drinking plenty of fluids, putting vitamins in my body, and eating healthy. But I feel much much better than I felt previously,” he said, adding that his doctor gave him permission to leave the house as long as he wears personal protective gear.

“I'm not trying to do that,” Saunderson said. “I have no reason to go anywhere.”

In his latest video, Saunderson says he is on the mend and has been cleared to be in public due to completing his self-isolation period. He  says it is unknown, however, as to whether or not he is susceptible to catching the virus again, but he's playing it safe and is looking forward to making music again.

Saunderson is expected to perform at this year's Movement festival, which has been moved from its usual Memorial Day weekend to Sep. 11-13 due to the coronavirus.




