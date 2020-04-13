Diddy scolds Lizzo during star-studded Easter dance-a-thon for not keeping it family-friendly — fans call bullshit

Diddy owe Lizzo an apology for body shaming her on live when she was trying to twerk because when Draya was twerking then he was ok with it pic.twitter.com/wd29GwvCQp

Lizzo started twerking on Diddy’s IG live & Diddy talking bout stop its Easter Sunday but Draya twerks on that same live & there are no issues. Y’all can’t even hide yall disdain for fat women & I hate it.

I love & hate that @lizzo was so nice, gracious & apologetic to @Diddy She's such a beautiful & free spirit & I feel that as a parent, @Diddy should have stopped the twerking- but when he cheered on other smaller women he fat shamed Lizzo & implicitly taught his kids body bias

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.