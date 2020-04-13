Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Monday, April 13, 2020

Diddy scolds Lizzo during star-studded Easter dance-a-thon for not keeping it family-friendly — fans call bullshit

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

It was all about the Benjamins during Diddy's Easter dance-a-thon charity event, aimed to raise money for health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. But the star-studded Instagram live stream was also, apparently, about keeping it family-friendly, something superstar Lizzo was awkwardly accused of breaching mid-stream when she started twerking to Moneybagg Yo's explicit track “1 2 3.”

Diddy, the 50-year-old rapper and producer, exhausted his A-list-heavy Rolodex for Sunday's Easter stream, which included appearances by Cardi B and Offset, Kylie Jenner, Janelle Monáe, Lebron James, Will Smith, Drake, Snoop Dogg, and Diddy's ex, Jennifer Lopez, and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Detroit-born bop star Lizzo also made an appearance, during which she shared a thank you card for health care workers before launching into a twerk session.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Diddy interrupted, running to the camera. “It’s Easter Sunday. Let’s play something a little bit family-friendly.”

The apologetic Grammy Award-winning, festival-headlining Lizzo stopped the music.



“Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let’s do something fun... play something I can bop to,” Lizzo said, requesting they play her hit song “Juice.”

However, Lizzo fans pounced on the apparent double standard after Basketball Wives star Draya made an appearance, twerking though “Back That Azz Up” by Juvenile, an explicit club banger from 1998 — and Diddy loved it.

“Yo, Draya, we're proud of that. You killed that,” Diddy said, congratulating her. “I think that was one of the top performances.”

Lizzo stans showed up on Twitter, accusing Diddy of projecting fatphobic double standards.




Draya wasn't the only one pushing the family-appropriateness guidelines on Sunday. Megan Thee Stallion stopped by and led a dance-off with Diddy's daughters to Meg's track “Savage” — a song laced with expletives. Drake showed up, too, and did a Michael Jackson-inspired hip thrust at the camera, which was met with laughter.

Diddy joined in on the hater discourse last night on Instagram to clear up his reasoning as to why he pulled the plug on Lizzo's performance.

“My queen, my sister, Lizzo — when I stopped the music it was 'cause it had a lot of curses in there not 'cause she was twerking,” he said. “She's one of the best twerkers in the world, let's keep that clear.”

He added, “You're allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing in the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?”

This isn't Lizzo's first rodeo in terms of very public body shaming. Last month, the “Truth Hurts” singer accused TikTok for removing her videos in which she appeared in a bathing suit, calling the platform out for allowing videos of other women in bathing suits.

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” Lizzo wrote in a clip posted to TikTok. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok ... we need to talk.”

Earlier this year, Jillian Michaels — the supposed fitness expert, author, and the notoriously sadistic former host and trainer on the controversial NBC weight-loss competition The Biggest Loser — curiously weighed in on Lizzo's weight during a talk show segment with BuzzFeed News.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter?” Michaels said. “That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

Lizzo shared Diddy's explanation on her Instagram story last night, and reciprocated Diddy's praise with “I love you, too.”


