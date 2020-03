Lizzo treats ER nurses and doctors to lunch across the country, including those at Henry Ford Hospital

Superstar Lizzo didn't just treat emergency room staff at Henry Ford Hospital to a snack — she gave them aAs part of National Doctor's Day on Monday, Detroit-born twerk goddess Lizzo decided to show her appreciation to those working tirelessly during the COVID-19 crisis by sending those on the frontlines some midday fuel.In a TikTok video , Lizzo shared photos of those ER nurses and doctors who received her lunches. According to her publicist , Lizzo targeted a handful of hospitals overwhelmed with the growing number of coronavirus cases and deaths, including facilities in Minneapolis, Seattle, and Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital on Grand River Avenue.“I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story,” Lizzo said in a video posted by Henry Ford's Twitter account. “And we're staying inside and we're thinking and praying for you every single day.”Henry Ford Hospitals made the news last week when they announced they were nearing capacity in terms of being able to treat COVID-19 patients. A letter from The Henry Ford Health System also went viral last week, which detailed “extreme” life-and-death protocols the hospital would enforce due to a shortage of ventilators, space, and staff.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo , from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg

