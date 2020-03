The Detroit Music Awards are a go — but will shift to an online format

The show must go online.On Monday, organizers announced that the 29th annual Detroit Music Awards would still take place, but through an online ceremony. The event, which was slated to take place on Friday, April 19 at the Fillmore, will now stream its award presentations and performances online.Per previous ceremonies, the 29th iteration will celebrate Detroit's music scene by offering more than 70 awards across 11 categories selected by several phases of online votes by local musicians and music industry professionals.The livestreaming event will take place at 8 p.m. on the same day and may include some of the scheduled performances by Audio Birds Audra Kubat , Gangster Fun, the Muggs' side projects Rattlesnake Shake and Dude, as well as 2020 distinguished achievement award recipients, the Velvelettes and Uncle Kracker. The Detroit Youth Choir is also slated to be honored with the distinguished achievement distinction.All DMA-adjacent workshops, showcases, and seminars have also been postponed to a later date, including the DMA Blues Showcase which was expected to take place at Token Lounge on April 2.Those with tickets for the DMA are eligible for a refund or can apply their ticket to the 2021 ceremony.For more information on the DMA streaming event and other scheduled events visit detroitmusicawards.net

