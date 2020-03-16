Another candle in the wind — Elton John postpones his upcoming Detroit and Grand Rapids dates

View this post on Instagram
The health of my fans is of the upmost importantance to me, so I have made the decision to reschedule my upcoming #EltonFarewellTour shows between March 26th – May 2nd. Ticketholders of these shows will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates. Stay safe and look after each other. I love you all xx
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.