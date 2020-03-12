The Killers are heading to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena
on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM
They're coming out of their cage, and they've been doing just fine.
Rock darlings the Killers are back — though they never really left, did they? Earworm "Mr. Brightside" instantly bored its way into our skulls when it was released in 2004 and never went away, becoming a closing time anthem and a bizarre meme along the way.
The band announced a new album and tour that includes a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 10.
Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20, at 313presents.com, livenation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office, and ticketmaster.com. The band will be joined by special guest Johnny Marr of the Smiths, who joined the Killers onstage for a rendition of the Smiths' "This Charming Man" during the band's 2019 headlining slot at England's Glastonbury festival.
Online purchases come with a CD copy of the band's forthcoming sixth studio record, Imploding The Mirage, due May 29. It's the first Killers album to be written and recorded since the band left their hometown of Las Vegas, and features a list of collaborators including Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel of War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.
You can hear Buckingham on the band's new track "Caution," which was released today.
