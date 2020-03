Thundercat is headed to Detroit to funk some shit up

Parker Day

It’s Thundercat’s world, and we’re just doing the nasty in it.Stephen Bruner, who performs funk-drenched, acid jazz-influenced, and — if we’re being real — sexy time tunes as Thundercat, most recently dropped the first taste from his upcoming record(April 3) via the hilarious jam “Dragonball Durag,” that could easily be mistaken as a Michael McDonald Lonely Island crossover. “I may be covered in cat hair, but I still smell good/ Baby, let me know — how do I look in my durag?” he sings in a sky-high falsetto amid a dusting of saxophone and jazzy keys. On a more serious note, the virtuosic bassist and producer, who actually has a Dragonball tattoo and, in a statement following the single’s release, preaches the power of wearing a durag, received a Grammy for his contributions to “These Walls” from Kendrick Lamar’s highly lauded (and borderline genius) record, 2015’s. Detroit’s own “scam rapper” (yes, it’s a thing) Teejayx6 is also on the bill.Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com . Tickets are $28-$30.