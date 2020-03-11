Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

City Slang

Thundercat is headed to Detroit to funk some shit up

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 6:30 AM

PARKER DAY
  • Parker Day

It’s Thundercat’s world, and we’re just doing the nasty in it.

Stephen Bruner, who performs funk-drenched, acid jazz-influenced, and — if we’re being real — sexy time tunes as Thundercat, most recently dropped the first taste from his upcoming record It Is What It Is (April 3) via the hilarious jam “Dragonball Durag,” that could easily be mistaken as a Michael McDonald/Lonely Island crossover. “I may be covered in cat hair, but I still smell good/ Baby, let me know — how do I look in my durag?” he sings in a sky-high falsetto amid a dusting of saxophone and jazzy keys. On a more serious note, the virtuosic bassist and producer, who actually has a Dragonball tattoo and, in a statement following the single’s release, preaches the power of wearing a durag, received a Grammy for his contributions to “These Walls” from Kendrick Lamar’s highly lauded (and borderline genius) record, 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly. Detroit’s own “scam rapper” (yes, it’s a thing) Teejayx6 is also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $28-$30.




We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Thundercat @ Majestic Theatre

    • Tue., March 17, 7 & 8 p.m. $28
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. This is not a drill — Detroit's cult-status punk band of the 80s, the Pathetx, will release its only record at UFO Factory Read More

  2. Not a presidential ticket but Blood Orange and Tei Shi get our vote — and they're headed to Detroit Read More

  3. Habibi embraces Middle Eastern influences on long-awaited second LP Read More

  4. Welcome to the new generation of blues — Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram to perform in Ferndale Read More

  5. Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy won’t let punk rock die on her watch Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...