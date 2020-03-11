Thundercat is headed to Detroit to funk some shit up

It’s Thundercat’s world, and we’re just doing the nasty in it.
Stephen Bruner, who performs funk-drenched, acid jazz-influenced, and — if we’re being real — sexy time tunes as Thundercat, most recently dropped the first taste from his upcoming record It Is What It Is (April 3) via the hilarious jam “Dragonball Durag,” that could easily be mistaken as a Michael McDonald/Lonely Island crossover. “I may be covered in cat hair, but I still smell good/ Baby, let me know — how do I look in my durag?” he sings in a sky-high falsetto amid a dusting of saxophone and jazzy keys. On a more serious note, the virtuosic bassist and producer, who actually has a Dragonball tattoo and, in a statement following the single’s release, preaches the power of wearing a durag, received a Grammy for his contributions to “These Walls” from Kendrick Lamar’s highly lauded (and borderline genius) record, 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly. Detroit’s own “scam rapper” (yes, it’s a thing) Teejayx6 is also on the bill.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $28-$30.
