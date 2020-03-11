Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

City Slang

Dizzy Hotel, Super Birthday, and Scott Masson team up to play Detroit's Outer Limits Lounge

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Super Birthday. - BRIAN ROZMAN
  • Brian Rozman
  • Super Birthday.

This one’s a bit of a deep cut, which is why you should probably check it out. Dizzy Hotel is comprised of Drew Bardo, formerly of Questions (2003-2011) and the Glass Orphans (a band that performed, like, twice in 2009), as well as Dave St. John, Patrick Leonard, and Benny Johnson. The band is gearing up for its debut release this year, a follow-up to the very Tom Petty-sounding single “That Devil Lies.” Joining in on the fun is prog-rock outfit Super Birthday, which will record this performance for a vinyl release later this year. Fronted by Troy Gregory (the Witches, the Dirtbombs), Super Birthday is self-described as a “ruckus of an electric chamber quartet.” The band, which includes a couple of Detroiters, a Chicagoan, and a Flint-based drummer, released its debut full-length record Abracapocus in 2018, which includes “In the Court of the Bozo Squad,” a Bowie-drenched nod to King Crimson. Rounding out the bill is multi-instrumentalist and producer Scott Masson, founder of disbanded jangly Chicago/Kalamazoo pop outfit Office, and, later, the Glossies.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Outer Limits Lounge; 5507 Caniff Ave., Detroit; 313-826-0456; outerlimitslounge.com. Cover is $7.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. This is not a drill — Detroit's cult-status punk band of the 80s, the Pathetx, will release its only record at UFO Factory Read More

  2. Not a presidential ticket but Blood Orange and Tei Shi get our vote — and they're headed to Detroit Read More

  3. Habibi embraces Middle Eastern influences on long-awaited second LP Read More

  4. Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy won’t let punk rock die on her watch Read More

  5. Welcome to the new generation of blues — Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram to perform in Ferndale Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...