City Slang

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

City Slang

Not a presidential ticket but Blood Orange and Tei Shi get our vote — and they're headed to Detroit

Staff Pick

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist

Dev Hynes’ 2013 sprightly debut as Blood Orange, Coastal Grooves, revealed an artist running in a million different directions, at various speeds, all at once. Formerly of short-lived dance-punk outfit Test Icicles, Hynes has had a hand in producing tracks for Solange Knowles, FKA twigs, Haim, Mariah Carey, the Chemical Brothers, and the late Mac Miller. He’s also collaborated with composer Philip Glass and scored 2019’s Queen & Slim.

Since his debut, though, the British singer-songwriter-producer released the funk-filled Negro Swan, which tackled Black depression through a chillwave lens. Last year found Blood Orange dropping his first mixtape, Angel’s Pulse. Steeped in J Dilla-style beats and Tame Impala-esque atmospheric swelling, Angel’s Pulse is a sweeping series of real-time diarial statements on grief, suicide, the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, late nights in Berlin, and the process of freeing one’s self from the shit that doesn’t matter. Blood Orange will be joined by Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter Tei Shi.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Saint Andrew's Hall; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; saintandrewsdetroit.com. Tickets are $35+.




    Blood Orange @ Saint Andrews Hall

    • Sat., March 14, 7 p.m. $35+
