City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

City Slang

The Wright to host Women in Hip Hop Showcase with Charity, Aisha Ellis, DJ Problematic Black Hottie, and more

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 11:27 AM

Problematic Black Hottie. - TATIANA STEPHENS
  • Tatiana Stephens
  • Problematic Black Hottie.

Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, Nicki, Cardi, and Megan Thee Stallion — all women who shaped hip-hop and continue to push it real good (and to the limit) in a field that is still a boys club. (Just peep the 2020 Grammy nominations for best rap record. Ugh.)

March is Women’s History Month, and the Charles H. Wright Museum is kicking it off in an epic way. The Women in Hip Hop Showcase will welcome performers Frankie P, Sanaa Su, Ellie Sandiego, Ayana Love, YAP Dance Team, Charity, and DJ Problematic Black Hottie, as well as the all-female Women of Hip-Hop Band led by Aisha Ellis, Libby Palackdharry, Jay Saenz, and Kresge Award-winning jazz pianist Pamela Wise. The event will also host a film screening and a discussion by We Found Hip Hop co-founders Piper Carter and Nina Payne.

Event runs from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History; 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-494-5800; thewright.org. Tickets are $10.



We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Wu-Tang Clan add second Detroit show due to popular demand Read More

  2. Get a megadose of jazz from Detroit royalty Joan Belgrave at Cliff Bell's Read More

  3. Dance in the dark with metro Detroit bands paying tribute to Bruce Springsteen at PJ's Lager House Read More

  4. Frances Ma of Detroit band Don’t has anxiety, but not about their debut record, ‘Lightning Slow’ Read More

  5. The camaraderie of the Codgers and the importance of ‘place’ Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...