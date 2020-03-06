The Wright to host Women in Hip Hop Showcase with Charity, Aisha Ellis, DJ Problematic Black Hottie, and more

-
Tatiana Stephens
-
Problematic Black Hottie.
Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, Nicki, Cardi, and Megan Thee Stallion — all women who shaped hip-hop and continue to push it real good
(and to the limit) in a field that is still a boys club. (Just peep the 2020 Grammy nominations for best rap record. Ugh
.)
March is Women’s History Month, and the Charles H. Wright Museum is kicking it off in an epic way. The Women in Hip Hop Showcase
will welcome performers Frankie P, Sanaa Su, Ellie Sandiego, Ayana Love, YAP Dance Team, Charity, and DJ Problematic Black Hottie, as well as the all-female Women of Hip-Hop Band led by Aisha Ellis, Libby Palackdharry, Jay Saenz, and Kresge Award-winning jazz pianist Pamela Wise. The event will also host a film screening and a discussion by We Found Hip Hop co-founders Piper Carter and Nina Payne.
Event runs from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History; 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-494-5800; thewright.org. Tickets are $10.
