Thursday, March 5, 2020

Get a megadose of jazz from Detroit royalty Joan Belgrave at Cliff Bell's

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020

Joan Belgrave with her late husband Marcus Belgrave. - CLYDE STRINGE
  • Clyde Stringe
  • Joan Belgrave with her late husband Marcus Belgrave.

Earlier this year, jazz vocalist Joan Belgrave was asked to join Karriem Riggins, Robert Hurst, Sheila Jordan, and others to honor Detroit’s rich jazz legacy at New York City’s Winter Jazzfest, which included a tribute to her late husband, beloved trumpet player Marcus Belgrave.

Both Joan and Marcus began their jazz careers early in life, as Joan began training at just 3 years old and, shortly after, received vocal coaching from University of Michigan professor Dr. Willis Patterson. Joan, a Grammy-nominated artist, produced five records with her husband, who died in 2015. She's made a name for herself, thanks to her ability to pair sensual R&B tinged neo-soul with traditional jazz and Motown — oh, and she’s got more energy than most. For proof, watch her YouTube performance of “Dr. Feelgood” at the Aretha Franklin Family tribute concert in 2018. We’ll have what she’s having.

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Cliff Bell's; 2030 Park Ave., Detroit; 313-961-2543; cliffbells.com. Tickets are $10.


