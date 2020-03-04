City Slang

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

City Slang

Dance in the dark with metro Detroit bands paying tribute to Bruce Springsteen at PJ's Lager House

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge NORTHFOTO/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Northfoto/Shutterstock.com
Though New Jersey may stake claim to 70-year-old boss babe and proud member of the resistance Bruce Springsteen, Detroit also has a hungry — and thirsty — heart.

For Darkness on the Edge of Corktown: a Springsteen Tribute, PJ’s Lager House has enlisted 20 local singer-songwriters to pay tribute to the man who gave us arguably one of the most perfect records of all time, 1982’s Nebraska. Among those who will take on Springsteen’s prolific 50-year career are Ryan Dillaha, Matt Dmits, Don “Doop” Duprie, Kate Hinote, Mike Galbraith, Emily Rose, Dave Toennies, Courtney Hurley, and Detroit House of Music founder Audra Kubat, among others. This might be Detroit’s closest thing to a Springsteen and E Street Band experience for now, considering the “Born to Run” hunk recently revealed that he and the band will record in the fall and take their show on the road in 2021.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at PJ's Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. Cover is $5.




Tags: , , , , , ,

  • Staff Pick
    Darkness on the Edge of Corktown: A Springsteen Tribute @ PJ’s Lager House

    • Fri., March 6, 8 p.m. $5

