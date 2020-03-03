Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Wu-Tang Clan add second Detroit show due to popular demand

click to enlarge
James Jeffrey Taylor, Shutterstock
Wu-Tang Clan.
If you missed out on getting tickets to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's upcoming sold-out performance later this month with iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, you're in luck. The DSO just announced a second date.
The second show will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 at dso.org
, by calling 313-576-5111, or at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center Box Office, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Tickets start at $60.
Both dates will see Wu-Tang and the DSO score a screening of the 1978 Hong Kong kung fu film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin
by performing Wu-Tang's debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
in its entirety.
“This collaboration with the DSO is a great example of the bandwidth that hip-hop has and how its community stretches across the landscape of music,” Wu-Tang Clan's RZA said in a statement. “Wu-Tang Clan has always made our music cinematic, and operatic in context of production and lyricism. The opportunity to elevate our sound with the sonic backdrop of an orchestra like the DSO is historic and monumental. We are grateful that the team at Quicken Loans Community Fund has invested in this unique artistic expression of the cross-genre production.”
The original show
on Saturday, March 21, quickly sold out.
