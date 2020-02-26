Metro Detroit bands come together for Super Tuesday Bernie Bash at Ferndale's Loving Touch

click to enlarge
OK, OK, we’re clearly a little slutty for Bernie Sanders. But we’re not alone. Like, hello: Health care is a human right
. Though Michigan isn’t heading to the polls on Super Tuesday (remember, we vote on March 10!) the Loving Touch has recruited some fellow Bernie bros and babes to perform to raise some funds for the largest grassroots presidential campaign in history — with zero monies from bogus billionaires — on the big primary day. Leading the pack of bands lending their tunes are Flint-based punk rockers the Werewolves
; noise-rockers Those Hounds
; “geek rockers” Yes Wait No
; new garage-rock ensemble Dizzy Hotel
; the Blitzers, who released their second EP, Noble Rot
, in January; the Paycheck Brigade
; and John Penman
. During the event, LT will screen live primary results, and volunteers will be on site to collect your Bernie bucks.
Oh, yeah. Don't forget to register to vote! You can do so here
.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Loving Touch; 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-820-5596; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Event is free, donations for Bernie’s campaign are optional/encouraged.
