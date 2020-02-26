City Slang

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

John 'Tbone' Paxton and RJ Spangler release album of pre-WWII standards at Cliff Bell's in Detroit

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1:10 PM

For local jazzheads, the name John “Tbone” Paxton is a familiar one. Not only as a celebrated trombone soloist and rotating bandleader for Planet D Nonet, the Sun Messengers, and others, but also as a jazz and rhythm vocalist.

For his latest endeavor, he’s teamed up with longtime collaborator RJ Spangler for Back in Your Own Backyard, a selection of 100-year-old tunes that span traditional jazz, as well as transitional rhythm and blues. Tbone refers to the songs selected for this project as “non-standard standards” — in other words, some pre-WWII deep cuts. Though the songs may not be classic jazz bangers, the songs on Back in Your Own Backyard were selected for their emotive range — because ain’t that what jazz is about, anyway? Paxton and the RJ Spangler Quintet will perform in honor of their collaborative CD release at Cliff Bell’s.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Cliff Bells; 2030 Park Ave., Detroit; 313-961-2543; cliffbells.com. Tickets are $10.


