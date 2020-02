John 'Tbone' Paxton and RJ Spangler release album of pre-WWII standards at Cliff Bell's in Detroit

click to enlarge Detroit Music Factory

For local jazzheads, the name John “Tbone” Paxton is a familiar one. Not only as a celebrated trombone soloist and rotating bandleader for Planet D Nonet , the Sun Messengers, and others, but also as a jazz and rhythm vocalist.For his latest endeavor, he’s teamed up with longtime collaborator RJ Spangler for, a selection of 100-year-old tunes that span traditional jazz, as well as transitional rhythm and blues. Tbone refers to the songs selected for this project as “non-standard standards” — in other words, some pre-WWII deep cuts. Though the songs may not be classic jazz bangers, the songs onwere selected for their emotive range — because ain’t that what jazz is about, anyway? Paxton and the RJ Spangler Quintet will perform in honor of their collaborative CD release at Cliff Bell’s.